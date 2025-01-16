Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: Rights Crisis Deepens as Maduro is Sworn in

By Human Rights Watch
(Mexico City) – Repression in Venezuela escalated during 2024 ahead of the July 28 elections, and a brutal crackdown followed the announcement, contrary to available evidence, that Nicolás Maduro had been re-elected president, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2025.For the 546-page world report, in its 35th edition, Human Rights Watch reviewed human rights practices in more than 100 countries. In much of the world, Executive Director Tirana Hassan writes in her introductory essay, governments cracked down and wrongfully arrested and imprisoned political opponents, activists,…


