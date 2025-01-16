Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Reversals in Respect for Children’s Rights

By Human Rights Watch
(Bangkok) – The Australian government increasingly violated the rights of children in the criminal justice system in 2024, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2025. Authorities in Queensland and Western Australia detained children in facilities designed for adults, while the Northern Territory government lowered the age of criminal responsibility from 12 years to 10.For the 546-page world report, in its 35th edition, Human Rights Watch reviewed human rights practices in more than 100 countries. In much of the world, Executive Director Tirana Hassan writes in her introductory essay,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lebanon: Hostilities Wreak Havoc on Civilians
~ Türkiye: Regional Influence Shouldn’t Eclipse Crackdown
~ UK: New Government Failing to Uphold Democratic Freedoms
~ Cambodia: Hun Manet Drastically Curtails Rights
~ West Africa: Civilians Unprotected in Conflicts
~ Syria: Chance to End The Cycle of Repression, Abuse
~ Venezuela: Rights Crisis Deepens as Maduro is Sworn in
~ Haiti: Escalating Violence; Humanitarian Crisis
~ East Africa, Horn: Civilian Suffering in Armed Conflict
~ South Korea: Rights and Democracy Prevail
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter