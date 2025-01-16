Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea: Rights and Democracy Prevail

By Human Rights Watch
(Bangkok) – South Korea maintained its positive human rights record in 2024 despite an increasingly acrimonious political environment and persistent concerns about women’s rights, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2025. The prompt impeachment of President Yoon Seok-yeol following his unexpected and short-lived imposition of martial law on December 3 demonstrated the resiliency of the country’s democratic institutions.For the 546-page world report, in its 35th edition, Human Rights Watch reviewed human rights practices in more than 100 countries. In much of the world,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
