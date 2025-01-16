Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Repression, Rising Poverty in Sisi’s Second Decade

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – The government of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Egypt entered its second decade with wholesale repression, systematically detaining and punishing peaceful critics and activists, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2025. Egypt’s severe economic crisis had devastating effects on people’s access to economic, social, and cultural rights while authorities thrived on a lack of accountability and public scrutiny.For the 546-page world report, in its 35th edition, Human Rights Watch reviewed human rights practices in more than 100 countries. In much of the world, Executive…


© Human Rights Watch -
