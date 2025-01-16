Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/Palestine: An Abyss of Human Suffering in Gaza

By Human Rights Watch
(Jerusalem) – The Israeli military killed, wounded, starved, and forcibly displaced Palestinian civilians in Gaza in 2024, and destroyed their homes, schools, hospitals, and infrastructure at a scale unprecedented in recent history, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2025. Tens of thousands of civilians in Gaza were killed and wounded. The military forcibly displaced Palestinians from their homes, a crime against humanity, and Israeli authorities deliberately deprived civilians of food, water, and other objects necessary for survival in Gaza, comprising atrocity crimes,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lebanon: Hostilities Wreak Havoc on Civilians
~ Türkiye: Regional Influence Shouldn’t Eclipse Crackdown
~ UK: New Government Failing to Uphold Democratic Freedoms
~ Cambodia: Hun Manet Drastically Curtails Rights
~ West Africa: Civilians Unprotected in Conflicts
~ Syria: Chance to End The Cycle of Repression, Abuse
~ Venezuela: Rights Crisis Deepens as Maduro is Sworn in
~ Haiti: Escalating Violence; Humanitarian Crisis
~ East Africa, Horn: Civilian Suffering in Armed Conflict
~ Australia: Reversals in Respect for Children’s Rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter