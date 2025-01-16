Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Tragically overdue ceasefire will not repair lives of Palestinians shattered by Israel’s genocide in Gaza

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the news that Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire deal that will commence on 19 January 2025, Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General said: “The news that a ceasefire deal has been reached will bring some glimmer of relief to Palestinians victims of Israel’s genocide. But it is bitterly overdue. “For […] The post Israel/OPT: Tragically overdue ceasefire will not repair lives of Palestinians shattered by Israel’s genocide in Gaza appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
