Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Silicon Valley venture capitalists who want to ‘move fast and break things’ in the defence industry

By Elke Schwarz, Reader in Political Theory, Queen Mary University of London
Enormous sums of venture capital money and influence is pouring into a defence industry which is being reshaped in the image of Silicon Valley.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
