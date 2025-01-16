Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Human Rights Commission has handed down a report on racism at Australian universities. Here’s why it fails

By Chelsea Watego, Professor of Indigenous Health, Executive Director, Carumba Institute, Queensland University of Technology
Alissa Macoun, Senior Project Advisor, Carumba Institute, Queensland University of Technology
David Singh, Indigenist Health Humanities Academic Director, Queensland University of Technology
Elizabeth Strakosch, Lecturer In Public Policy, School of Social and Political Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Kevin Yow Yeh, Lecturer, Carumba Institute and Director and Principal Researcher, Institute for Collaborative Race Research, Queensland University of Technology
Just before universities closed for the year in 2024, the Australian Human Rights Commission released its Interim Report on Racism at Australian Universities.

The timing of the report’s release resulted in little news coverage.

That’s in contrast to the release of other racism…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
