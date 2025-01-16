The LA fires have prompted a reckoning for the insurance industry – Australian premiums could soar as a result
By Paula Jarzabkowski, Professor in Strategic Management, The University of Queensland
Katie Meissner, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Rosie Gallagher, Postdoctoral research fellow, UQ Business School, The University of Queensland
Tyler Riordan, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
For insurers, it’s simply becoming too expensive to do business in California. That will have ripple effects on the cost of insurance around the globe.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 15, 2025