Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wildfires ignite infection risks, by weakening the body’s immune defences and spreading bugs in smoke

By Christine Carson, Senior Research Fellow, School of Medicine, The University of Western Australia
Leda Kobziar, Professor of Wildland Fire Science, University of Idaho
Over the past several days, the world has watched on in shock as wildfires have devastated large parts of Los Angeles.

Beyond the obvious destruction – to landscapes, homes, businesses and more – fires at this scale have far-reaching effects on communities. A number of these concern human health.

We know fire can harm directly, causing injuries and death. Tragically, the death toll in LA is now at…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
