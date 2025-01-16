Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israeli Forces Continue to Strike Civilian Infrastructure in Yemen

By Human Rights Watch
On January 10, Israeli forces attacked a power station and two ports in Yemen, reportedly killing at least one person and wounding nine others. Israeli authorities say the attacks came in response to continued Houthi attacks against Israel.In the attacks, Israeli forces targeted Ras Issa and Hodeidah ports as well as Hezyaz power station in Sanaa, which are all located within areas under Houthi control. Israeli defense minister Isreal Katz stated, “The Hodeidah port is paralyzed, and the Ras Isa port is on fire – there will be no immunity for anyone.”The Israeli military said…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Beyond the Israel–Hamas ceasefire, the future looks unclear. Here are six key unanswered questions
~ No, you don’t need the ‘Barbie drug’ to tan, whatever TikTok says. Here’s why melanotan-II is so risky
~ Wildfires ignite infection risks, by weakening the body’s immune defences and spreading bugs in smoke
~ Russia: New Attacks on Rights
~ Central Asia: Worsening Human Rights Records
~ Georgia: Government Creating Rights Crisis
~ Guided by the light: Photos from Latin America and the Caribbean, with love
~ The Human Rights Commission has handed down a report on racism at Australian universities. Here’s why it fails
~ The LA fires have prompted a reckoning for the insurance industry – Australian premiums could soar as a result
~ Remembering Simon Townsend as a conscientious objector and fearless anti-Vietnam War activist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter