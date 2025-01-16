Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: New Attacks on Rights

By Human Rights Watch
(Brussels, January 16, 2025) – The Kremlin intensified its crackdown on any form of dissent inside Russia in the third year of its abusive full-scale war against Ukraine, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2025. Russian authorities continued their harmful “traditional values” crusade, further expanded the toxic legislation on “foreign agents” and “undesirable organizations,” and actively used their vast arsenal of repressive tools, including war censorship laws, to stifle critics, including those in exile.For the 546-page world report, in its 35th edition, Human Rights…


© Human Rights Watch -
