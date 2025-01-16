Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US ‘TikTok refugees’ are fleeing to Chinese app RedNote. It’s a new phase of the digital cold war

By Jian Xu, Associate Professor in Communication, Deakin University
Chinese social media app RedNote has attracted more than 700,000 new users in the past few days. But it might not be a viable, long-term alternative to TikTok.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
