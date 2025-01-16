Weighing the green cost: How nickel mining in Indonesia impacts forests and local communities
By Michaela Guo Ying Lo, Postdoctoral Researcher in Environment, Conservation, and Development, University of Kent
Jatna Supriatna, Professor of Conservation Biology, Universitas Indonesia
Matthew Struebig, Reader in Conservation Science, University of Kent
Indonesia produced nearly four times the amount of nickel in recent years compared to a decade earlier — following the global push for a low-carbon revolution that drives the mining for the mineral essential for electric vehicles, renewable energy technologies, and stainless-steel production.
This boom, however, takes a toll on nickel-rich regions like Sulawesi, threatening a one-of-a-kind biodiversity hotspot,…
