Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guided by the light: Photos from Latin America and the Caribbean, with love

By Janine Mendes-Franco
For the Caribbean and Latin America, it's not just the quality of light — it's what the light represents: hope in the face of many issues that threaten the region.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Remembering Simon Townsend as a conscientious objector and fearless anti-Vietnam War activist
~ Biden’s move to remove Cuba from terror list continues ‘yo-yo’ policy likely to be reversed by Trump
~ Meta’s shift to ‘community notes’ risks hurting online health info providers more than ever
~ Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal: Why now and what next?
~ US ‘TikTok refugees’ are fleeing to Chinese app RedNote. It’s a new phase of the digital cold war
~ Weighing the green cost: How nickel mining in Indonesia impacts forests and local communities
~ Tulip Siddiq and the fall of Bangladesh’s most powerful family
~ Tulip Siddiq resigns: there’s no evidence she broke any rules, but here’s why she had to go anyway
~ Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire. It doesn’t guarantee a peaceful end to a devastating war
~ Say it with a picture: overcoming legalese in public procurement contracts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter