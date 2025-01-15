Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tulip Siddiq and the fall of Bangladesh’s most powerful family

By Shahzad Uddin, Director, Centre for Accountability and Global Development, University of Essex
The family of Sheikh Hasina were at the forefront of the independence movement but were soon linked to allegations of corruption and authoritarianism.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
