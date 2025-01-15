Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire. It doesn’t guarantee a peaceful end to a devastating war

By Marika Sosnowski, Postdoctoral research fellow, The University of Melbourne
After 467 days of violence, Israel and Hamas have agreed to a detailed peace plan. But with more negotiating ahead, the future is far from certain.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tulip Siddiq and the fall of Bangladesh’s most powerful family
~ Tulip Siddiq resigns: there’s no evidence she broke any rules, but here’s why she had to go anyway
~ Say it with a picture: overcoming legalese in public procurement contracts
~ International university grads speak about aspirations and barriers
~ How Justin Trudeau’s resignation could affect the future of the Canadian Dental Care Plan
~ Israel/OPT: Tragically overdue ceasefire will not repair lives of Palestinians shattered by Israel’s genocide in Gaza
~ ‘Solar shepherds’ earn big by grazing sheep on solar farms — and they benefit everyone involved
~ Gaza deal: what it means for peace in the Middle East – expert Q&A
~ LA fires: Long-term exposure to wildfire smoke is poorly understood − and a growing risk
~ ‘AI agents’ promise to arrange your finances, do your taxes, book your holidays – and put us all at risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter