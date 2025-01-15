Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Justin Trudeau’s resignation could affect the future of the Canadian Dental Care Plan

By Carlos Quiñonez, Vice Dean and Director of Dentistry, Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, Western University
Noha A. Gomaa, Assistant Professor, Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, Western University
Paul Allison, Professor of Dental Public Health, McGill University
Justin Trudeau’s resignation may have repercussions for the future of the Canadian Dental Care Plan. Here are several possible scenarios.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
