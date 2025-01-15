Tolerance.ca
Gaza deal: what it means for peace in the Middle East – expert Q&A

By Scott Lucas, Professor of International Politics, Clinton Institute, University College Dublin
After 15 months of bitter conflict on the Gaza Strip, a ceasefire deal has been agreed which promises an end to the fighting and will allow for the access of food and other desperately needed humanitarian aid to the civilian population. Since the Israel Defense Forces launched their ground operation in Gaza in October 2023 in response to the Hamas terror attack of October 7, more than 46,000 Palestinians are reported to have been killed, including 17,492 children.…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
