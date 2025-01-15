Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should we sequence the DNA of every baby born in Australia? Soon, you could have your say

By Sarah Norris, Associate Professor of Practice Health Technology Assessment, Leeder Centre for Health Policy, Economics and Data, School of Public Health, University of Sydney
Ainsley Newson, Professor of Bioethics, University of Sydney
Lisa Dive, Senior Lecturer Genetic Counselling, University of Technology Sydney
Stacy Carter, Professor and Director, Australian Centre for Health Engagement, Evidence and Values, University of Wollongong
Within a few days of being born, more than 300,000 Australian babies a year have a spot of their blood analysed to screen for a range of serious but treatable health conditions.

The aim of this newborn bloodspot screening is to detect babies at risk of health conditions and to intervene early. These are conditions that could cause the baby serious harm if not treated in the first days…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
