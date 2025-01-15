Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN rights chief in historic meeting in Syria’s with caretaker authority in Damascus

The UN human rights chief Volker Türk has described the unbearable suffering of former detainees under the deposed Assad regime and insisted that he stands with the people of the war-torn nation as they “rebuild a country that works for all Syrians”. 


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel/OPT: Tragically overdue ceasefire will not repair lives of Palestinians shattered by Israel’s genocide in Gaza
~ ‘Solar shepherds’ earn big by grazing sheep on solar farms — and they benefit everyone involved
~ Gaza deal: what it means for peace in the Middle East – expert Q&A
~ LA fires: Long-term exposure to wildfire smoke is poorly understood − and a growing risk
~ ‘AI agents’ promise to arrange your finances, do your taxes, book your holidays – and put us all at risk
~ Home ownership is slipping out of reach. It’s time to rethink our fear of ‘forever renting’
~ Should we sequence the DNA of every baby born in Australia? Soon, you could have your say
~ Despite decades of beach safety ads, at least 55 people have drowned in Australia this summer. It’s time to change tack
~ 50 years of Triple J: challenging censorship, supporting Australian artists, and ‘no dope in the studio!’
~ Canada’s water governance and management systems threaten the country’s water supply
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter