Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the world’s tallest bridge saves thousands of tonnes of carbon emissions

By Florimond Gueniat, Associate Professor in Mechanical Engineering, Birmingham City University
Measured from ground level to the top of its highest tower, the Millau Viaduct in France is the tallest bridge in the world. At 343 metres, it’s taller than the Eiffel Tower or indeed any skyscraper in western Europe.

The two kilometre long bridge, which recently celebrated its 20th birthday, spans an entire valley and is an astonishing feat of architecture and engineering. But it also has a climate impact.

A megaproject like this, with several skyscraper-sized concrete…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel/OPT: Tragically overdue ceasefire will not repair lives of Palestinians shattered by Israel’s genocide in Gaza
~ ‘Solar shepherds’ earn big by grazing sheep on solar farms — and they benefit everyone involved
~ Gaza deal: what it means for peace in the Middle East – expert Q&A
~ LA fires: Long-term exposure to wildfire smoke is poorly understood − and a growing risk
~ ‘AI agents’ promise to arrange your finances, do your taxes, book your holidays – and put us all at risk
~ Home ownership is slipping out of reach. It’s time to rethink our fear of ‘forever renting’
~ Should we sequence the DNA of every baby born in Australia? Soon, you could have your say
~ Despite decades of beach safety ads, at least 55 people have drowned in Australia this summer. It’s time to change tack
~ 50 years of Triple J: challenging censorship, supporting Australian artists, and ‘no dope in the studio!’
~ Canada’s water governance and management systems threaten the country’s water supply
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter