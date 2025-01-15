Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Universities are mapping where local news outlets are still thriving − and where gaps persist

By Corey Hutchins, Manager, Colorado College Journalism Institute, Colorado College
Across the country, academics, journalists and researchers are mapping their state’s news and information ecosystems.

Their methodologies differ, but such initiatives seek to make sense of the splintered reality of where people are getting their local news and information. Often, it’s not just from a legacy news organization such as a community newspaper, TV station or a notch on the radio dial.

Local news mapping in communities goes back more than a decade. But ever since researchers at the Center for Cooperative…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fewer journalists are training to be court reporters – that’s a problem for justice
~ I work with abuse survivors in Rotherham – the current discussion about grooming gangs risks retraumatising them
~ How the science of tiny timescales could speed up computers and improve solar cell technology
~ Nato: why the prospect of Trump 2.0 is putting such intense pressure on the western alliance
~ This class uses museums to show law students the high art of curating ideas
~ My beautiful ‘practicing’ Christians: As churchgoers’ numbers shrink, their social views grow more similar
~ Catholic cardinals play a key role in secular politics as well as the Catholic Church–and the importance of Pope Francis’ choice to head the church in DC
~ Spending, regulations and DOGE: Office of Management and Budget director plays vital role helping government get stuff done
~ Kamala Harris memes questioning her cultural background highlight Americans’ contradictions with race
~ In eyeing Greenland, Trump is echoing long-held American designs on the Arctic expanse
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter