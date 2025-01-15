Tolerance.ca
Nigeria: Boko Haram must end vicious killing spree

By Amnesty International
Responding to the killing of more than 40 civilians by Boko Haram during an attack on farming communities in Borno state north-east Nigeria on 12 January, Isa Sanusi, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, said: “Amnesty International strongly condemns the executions of these civilians which, once again, shows Boko Haram’s utter disregard for the sanctity of […] The post Nigeria: Boko Haram must end vicious killing spree appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
