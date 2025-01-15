Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Struggling to keep your New Year’s resolutions? Neuroscience can explain why

By David Bueno i Torrens, Profesor e investigador de la Sección de Genética Biomédica, Evolutiva y del Desarrollo. Director de la Cátedra de Neuroeducación UB-EDU1st, Universitat de Barcelona
Anna Forés Miravalles, Profesora Facultad de Educación, Universitat de Barcelona
“New Year, new me.” This popular saying, so common at the beginning of the year, invokes a certain optimistic spirit, a conviction that every new cycle opens up new opportunities. It also invites us to take stock of the previous year’s achievements and setbacks, and often prompts us to make ambitious resolutions aimed at making the this year better than the last.

However, a few weeks into the new year, many of us might be finding that our resolutions are already falling by the wayside. We’re left wondering what became of all our good intentions, and why our willpower isn’t enough to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
