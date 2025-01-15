Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Peacekeeping armies: what are they, why do African states build them and what impact do they have?

By Nina Wilén, Associate Professor, Lund University
Paul D. Williams, Professor of International Affairs, George Washington University
Since 1948, more than two million uniformed peacekeepers have served in over 70 United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions.

They have come from over 120 UN member states. But, a few countries have regularly contributed a significant proportion of their troops. They have also made peacekeeping a foreign policy priority, and adapted their armed forces to fit UN requirements. These states have developed what we call “peacekeeping armies”.

Since the end of the Cold…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
