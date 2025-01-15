Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nexflix struggles to adapt to Africa’s cinema market

By Zita Zage
African cinema generates approximately USD 5 billion annually but has the potential to grow to USD 20 billion and create 20 million jobs per year.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Poland Sends Wrong Signal on Global Justice
~ Does Nepal really have too many tigers?
~ Five fans have made allegations against Neil Gaiman. When it comes to stardom, what do sex, consent and morality mean?
~ A bright ‘Sun-skirting’ comet will grace southern skies this week. Here’s how to see it
~ Rescue of hiker missing for a fortnight welcome news down under
~ How we diagnose and define obesity is set to change – here’s why, and what it means for treatment
~ Protecting children, helping parents: NZ social workers speak about the challenges of their jobs
~ Why bad posh English accents still rule Hollywood, from Nosferatu to Gladiator II
~ Albanese says our laws would stop Elon Musk interfering in the Australian election. In truth, there’s little to stop him
~ Imposter participants challenge research integrity in the digital age
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter