Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A bright ‘Sun-skirting’ comet will grace southern skies this week. Here’s how to see it

By Jonti Horner, Professor (Astrophysics), University of Southern Queensland
Hot on the heels of a spectacular comet late last year, another celestial visitor is set to put on a show. And Southern Hemisphere observers have a ringside seat.

Comet C/2024 G3 (ATLAS) has just experienced a very close encounter with the Sun, and will become visible low in the western sky after sunset in the coming days. With luck, it will prove to be a spectacular sight.

It is often said that comets…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nexflix struggles to adapt to Africa’s cinema market
~ Poland Sends Wrong Signal on Global Justice
~ Does Nepal really have too many tigers?
~ Five fans have made allegations against Neil Gaiman. When it comes to stardom, what do sex, consent and morality mean?
~ Rescue of hiker missing for a fortnight welcome news down under
~ How we diagnose and define obesity is set to change – here’s why, and what it means for treatment
~ Protecting children, helping parents: NZ social workers speak about the challenges of their jobs
~ Why bad posh English accents still rule Hollywood, from Nosferatu to Gladiator II
~ Albanese says our laws would stop Elon Musk interfering in the Australian election. In truth, there’s little to stop him
~ Imposter participants challenge research integrity in the digital age
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter