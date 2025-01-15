Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poland Sends Wrong Signal on Global Justice

By Human Rights Watch
On January 9, 2025, the Polish government adopted a resolution that enables senior Israeli officials to participate in events commemorating the Auschwitz concentration camp’s liberation on January 27. This could include welcoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for atrocities in Gaza, and contradicts Poland’s legal obligation as an ICC member to comply with all ICC arrest warrants.The move followed discussion in the government on the ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu and comes despite Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s recent…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
