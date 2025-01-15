Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does Nepal really have too many tigers?

By Nepali Times
Nepal nearly tripled its tiger population from 121 in 2010 to 355 in 2022. However, some in Nepal, including Prime Minister KP Oli, believe the tiger population's success warrants a reduction.


© Global Voices -
