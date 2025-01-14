Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How we diagnose and define obesity is set to change – here’s why, and what it means for treatment

By Louise Baur, Professor, Discipline of Child and Adolescent Health, University of Sydney
John B. Dixon, Adjunct Professor, Iverson Health Innovation Research Institute, Swinburne University of Technology
Priya Sumithran, Head of the Obesity and Metabolic Medicine Group in the Department of Surgery, School of Translational Medicine, Monash University
Wendy A. Brown, Professor and Chair, Monash University Department of Surgery, School of Translational Medicine, Alfred Health, Monash University
Obesity is linked to many common diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, fatty liver disease and knee osteoarthritis.

Obesity is currently defined using a person’s body mass index, or BMI. This is calculated as weight (in kilograms) divided by the square of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rescue of hiker missing for a fortnight welcome news down under
~ Protecting children, helping parents: NZ social workers speak about the challenges of their jobs
~ Why bad posh English accents still rule Hollywood, from Nosferatu to Gladiator II
~ Albanese says our laws would stop Elon Musk interfering in the Australian election. In truth, there’s little to stop him
~ Imposter participants challenge research integrity in the digital age
~ Can Trump deliver on his promise to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?
~ Trump’s plan for a strategic bitcoin reserve could trigger a crypto ‘arms race’ and reshape the global economic order
~ Staring blankly at your screen? You probably have post holiday blues. The good news is you can get through it
~ Study shows hot leaves can’t catch carbon from the air. It’s bad news for rainforests – and Earth
~ North Korean Soldiers in Ukraine Spotlight Rights Crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter