Trump’s plan for a strategic bitcoin reserve could trigger a crypto ‘arms race’ and reshape the global economic order
By Huw Macartney, Associate professor in Political Economy, University of Birmingham
Erin McCracken, PhD Candidate in cryptocurrencies, University of Birmingham
Robert Elliott, Professor of Economics, University of Birmingham
Cryptocurrencies promise to be central to Donald Trump’s economic policies in his second term as US president. Arguably his most controversial proposal is the creation of a strategic bitcoin reserve (SBR). This would involve the US buying up large amounts of the cryptocurrency over the coming years to hold as a reserve, similar to…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, January 14, 2025