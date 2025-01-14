Lynx in Scotland: why illegal attempts to reintroduce lost species are surprisingly common
By George Holmes, Professor of Conservation and Society, University of Leeds
Darragh Hare, Research Fellow, Department of Biology, Wildlife Conservation Research Unit, University of Oxford
Hanna Pettersson, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Leverhulme Centre for Anthropocene Biodiversity, University of York
For more than 500 years, no lynx had roamed the British countryside. That changed with the recent release of four of these large cats in the Cairngorm mountains of Scotland.
This was an action that is widely assumed to be linked to attempts to reintroduce species that had been wiped out in Britain, as part of a wider rewilding movement. Supporters of these reintroductions typically…
- Tuesday, January 14, 2025