Human Rights Observatory

How the CIA director helps the US navigate a world of spies, threats and geopolitical turbulence

By Matthew Clary, Senior Lecturer in Political Science, Auburn University
The director of the CIA is responsible for overseeing the agency’s clandestine operations and advising the president on national security matters.The Conversation


