Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroonian Political Activist Feared Forcibly Disappeared

By Human Rights Watch
Twenty days have passed without news of Yérima Djoubaïrou Tchéboa, 52, a Cameroonian political activist and government critic who was snatched off the streets of N’Gaoundéré, in Cameroon’s northern Adamawa region, and is presumed to be forcibly disappeared by the authorities. Click to expand Image Yérima Djoubaïrou Tchéboa, March 11, 2021, in N'Gaoundere, Cameroon. © 2021 Private According to a witness interviewed by Human Rights Watch, on December 24, 2024, at least two men picked up Djoubaïrou in the Bali neighborhood, along with two other men, and took away all three in…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
