Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Academies haven’t raised pupil achievement – there’s no need for them to have privileges that other schools do not

By Stephen Gorard, Professor of Education and Public Policy, Durham University
The UK education secretary, Bridget Phillipson, is planning to cut some of the freedoms academy schools currently enjoy in England to refocus on improving outcomes for disadvantaged pupils. Critics say academies are hugely successful but my research has shown there are better ways to make education fairer.

The academies programme was introduced in England in 2002 by the then Labour government as a way to improve failing schools. These schools were given additional initial funding, as well as recurrent, per-pupil funding. They had freedom from local council control and from the national…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The gym can be full of germs – here’s how to protect yourself
~ Moscow-Washington nuclear hotline has averted war in the past – but cool heads will be needed in Trump’s White House and Putin’s Kremlin
~ Do aliens exist? We studied what scientists really think
~ Lightning strikes make collecting a parasitic fungus prized in traditional Chinese medicine a deadly pursuit
~ A brief history of presidential inaugural speeches, from George Washington to today
~ Larry Krasner, Kensington, the scrapped Sixers arena − and other key concerns that will shape Philly politics in 2025
~ Job of homeland security secretary is to adapt almost continuously to pressures from the department, the public and the world at large
~ The power of friendship: How a letter helped create an American bestseller about antisemitism
~ Vaccine hesitancy among pet owners is growing – a public health expert explains why that matters
~ What’s an H-1B visa? A brief history of the controversial program for skilled foreign workers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter