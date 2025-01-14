Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vaccine hesitancy among pet owners is growing – a public health expert explains why that matters

By Simon F. Haeder, Associate Professor of Public Health, Texas A&M University
When most people think about vaccines, they typically think about humans: Experts warn that when large numbers of people are unvaccinated, it can lead to severe consequences, including disease outbreaks and higher rates of illness and death, particularly among the most vulnerable. The economic costs to society can also be substantial.

However, vaccines also provide important protections for our nonhuman…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The gym can be full of germs – here’s how to protect yourself
~ Moscow-Washington nuclear hotline has averted war in the past – but cool heads will be needed in Trump’s White House and Putin’s Kremlin
~ Academies haven’t raised pupil achievement – there’s no need for them to have privileges that other schools do not
~ Do aliens exist? We studied what scientists really think
~ Lightning strikes make collecting a parasitic fungus prized in traditional Chinese medicine a deadly pursuit
~ A brief history of presidential inaugural speeches, from George Washington to today
~ Larry Krasner, Kensington, the scrapped Sixers arena − and other key concerns that will shape Philly politics in 2025
~ Job of homeland security secretary is to adapt almost continuously to pressures from the department, the public and the world at large
~ The power of friendship: How a letter helped create an American bestseller about antisemitism
~ What’s an H-1B visa? A brief history of the controversial program for skilled foreign workers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter