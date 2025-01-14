Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burning waste is a dirty way to generate power – but it’s the least bad alternative until we fix recycling

By Edward Randviir, Senior Lecturer in Green Chemistry, Manchester Metropolitan University
Burning waste to generate heat and electricity was deemed the UK’s “dirtiest form of power” in a BBC investigation in October 2024, after the country’s last coal plant closed the month before.

The energy from waste sector has more drawbacks than just its contribution to climate change. Its incinerators are often built in deprived areas, where they emit harmful pollution. There are also allegations…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
