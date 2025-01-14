Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From Myanmar to Australia, a former refugee shares what it means to struggle for Rohingya rights

By Mong Palatino
"For us, citizenship alone will never be enough. We are calling for a process of reconciliation, reckoning, and truth-telling that fully recognizes our rightful place in Arakan/Rakhine State."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ West Africa is the world’s new epicentre for terrorism – Nigeria is expanding its air force in response
~ Breast cancer-related fatigue: The benefits of adapted physical activity
~ Australia has a new autism strategy but questions remain for those who don’t get NDIS support
~ Fruit and veg, exercise, frequent bloodletting and more tips on staying healthy from medieval travellers
~ The world’s largest gathering: how India plans to keep 400 million pilgrims safe at the Maha Kumbh Mela festival
~ First Person: Syrian migrant shipwreck survivor vows to reconstruct shattered country
~ Cyberattack affecting school boards spotlights the need for better EdTech regulation in Ontario and beyond
~ LA fires: Why fast wildfires and those started by human activities are more destructive and harder to contain
~ Fertile land for growing vegetables is at risk — but a scientific discovery could turn the tide
~ Ecology of Fear: Mike Davis’ history of LA and natural disaster is re-read whenever fire rages in California
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter