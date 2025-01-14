Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

West Africa is the world’s new epicentre for terrorism – Nigeria is expanding its air force in response

By Samuel Oyewole, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Department of Political Sciences, University of Pretoria
Francis Okpaleke, Research Fellow in the Department of Politics and Public Policy, University of Waikato
Oluwole Ojewale, Research Fellow, Obafemi Awolowo University, Regional Coordinator, Institute for Security Studies
The capabilities of the Nigerian Air Force have geopolitical implications for combating terrorism and threats of coups in west Africa.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
