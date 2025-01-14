Breast cancer-related fatigue: The benefits of adapted physical activity
By Victor Poupard, Docteur en STAPS, enseignant en Activité Physique Adaptée, Le Mans Université
Omar Zanna, Sociologue, Le Mans Université
Stéphane Héas, Professeur des universités en STAPS, docteur en sociologie, Université Rennes 2
Engaging in adapted physical activity (APA) is recommended for managing cancer-related fatigue at various stages of the disease. Here’s an example focused on breast cancer.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, January 14, 2025