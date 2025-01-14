Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Breast cancer-related fatigue: The benefits of adapted physical activity

By Victor Poupard, Docteur en STAPS, enseignant en Activité Physique Adaptée, Le Mans Université
Omar Zanna, Sociologue, Le Mans Université
Stéphane Héas, Professeur des universités en STAPS, docteur en sociologie, Université Rennes 2
Engaging in adapted physical activity (APA) is recommended for managing cancer-related fatigue at various stages of the disease. Here’s an example focused on breast cancer.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
