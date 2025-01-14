Australia has a new autism strategy but questions remain for those who don’t get NDIS support
By Nicole Rinehart, Nicole Rinehart, Professor, Clinical Psychology, Director of the Neurodevelopment Program, School of Psychological Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences, Monash University
David Moseley, Associate Professor, Clinical Psychology, School of Psychological Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences, Monash University
Today the federal government released Australia’s first National Autism Strategy, with A$42 million of funding for the first stage of the strategy.
Many autistic Australians and their families struggle to get the right supports so they can do the things many people take for granted, such as going to a dance class or joining a footy club, going to school…
