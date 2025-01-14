Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fruit and veg, exercise, frequent bloodletting and more tips on staying healthy from medieval travellers

By Megan Cassidy-Welch, Professor of History and Dean of Research Strategy, University of Divinity
Travellers have always faced health hazards when far from home. Medieval people were no exception. Pilgrims, crusaders and others were warned by preachers such as 13th century Jacques de Vitry of “dangers on land, dangers at sea, the dangers of thieves, the dangers of predators, the dangers of battles”.

There were also dangers to health: disease, lack of good nutrition and water, injury, accident and poisoning. Medieval travellers were active and innovative…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The world’s largest gathering: how India plans to keep 400 million pilgrims safe at the Maha Kumbh Mela festival
~ First Person: Syrian migrant shipwreck survivor vows to reconstruct shattered country
~ Cyberattack affecting school boards spotlights the need for better EdTech regulation in Ontario and beyond
~ LA fires: Why fast wildfires and those started by human activities are more destructive and harder to contain
~ Fertile land for growing vegetables is at risk — but a scientific discovery could turn the tide
~ Ecology of Fear: Mike Davis’ history of LA and natural disaster is re-read whenever fire rages in California
~ Surveillance tech is changing our behaviour – and our brains
~ Long-acting contraceptives seem to be as safe as the pill when it comes to cancer risk: new study
~ The infamous Stanford prison experiment was flawed – so why is it still so influential today?
~ The Australian dollar has hit a 5 year low. Sounds bad but don’t panic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter