Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cyberattack affecting school boards spotlights the need for better EdTech regulation in Ontario and beyond

By Michael J. S. Beauvais, Doctoral Candidate, Faculty of Law, University of Toronto
Yan Shvartzshnaider, Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, York University, Canada
In Ontario and elsewhere, we still need reforms that give decision-makers the power to bring robust democratic oversight to EdTech in schools.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
