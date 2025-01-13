Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Georgia: Authorities using draconian new laws to crack down on dissent

By Amnesty International
Responding to the Georgian authorities’ use of repressive new legislation to crack down on protesters in Georgia, Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “The Georgian authorities’ use of newly enacted, draconian legislation to suppress peaceful dissent marks a disturbing escalation in their crackdown on human rights. The laws, […] The post Georgia: Authorities using draconian new laws to crack down on dissent appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How religion’s brand became unpopular in Canada
~ Cyberattack affecting schools spotlights the need for better EdTech regulation in Ontario and beyond
~ US secretary of state has an expansive job that could make or break peace deals and key foreign alliances
~ Another Erroneous Airstrike Claims Lives in Nigeria
~ ‘Human rights defenders are key to conflict resolution,’ says Türk
~ Drug consumption facilities: they’ve been around since 1986 and now Scotland has one – but do they work?
~ I research child sexual abuse. We need action to help victims – not another inquiry
~ We’re getting closer to having practical quantum computers – here’s what they will be used for
~ Car dealers took secret fees for recommending finance – and consumers could be owed billions
~ Burning waste is a dirty way to generate power – but it’s the least bad alternative to England’s broken recycling system
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter