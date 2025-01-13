Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Another Erroneous Airstrike Claims Lives in Nigeria

By Human Rights Watch
Less than three weeks after a December 25 military airstrike in Sokoto state reportedly killed 10 villagers, an airstrike in Zamfara state has resulted in more accidental deaths. The victims, who the military wrongly identified as bandits, were members of a local vigilante group and farmers in the vicinity of Tungar Kara village, Zurmi Local Government Area.Similar airstrikes have killed hundreds of people in Nigeria. They have been carried out during operations against bandit gangs that emerged from years of conflict between farming and herding communities in Nigeria’s northwest. The military…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch
