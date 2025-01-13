Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Human rights defenders are key to conflict resolution,’ says Türk

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk highlighted the critical role of human rights defenders in today's tumultuous global landscape in a speech on Monday to Wilton Park, the executive agency of the United Kingdom’s Foreign office.  


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Georgia: Authorities using draconian new laws to crack down on dissent
~ How religion’s brand became unpopular in Canada
~ Cyberattack affecting schools spotlights the need for better EdTech regulation in Ontario and beyond
~ US secretary of state has an expansive job that could make or break peace deals and key foreign alliances
~ Another Erroneous Airstrike Claims Lives in Nigeria
~ Drug consumption facilities: they’ve been around since 1986 and now Scotland has one – but do they work?
~ I research child sexual abuse. We need action to help victims – not another inquiry
~ We’re getting closer to having practical quantum computers – here’s what they will be used for
~ Car dealers took secret fees for recommending finance – and consumers could be owed billions
~ Burning waste is a dirty way to generate power – but it’s the least bad alternative to England’s broken recycling system
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter