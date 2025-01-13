Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I research child sexual abuse. We need action to help victims – not another inquiry

By Aisha K. Gill, Professor of Criminology, Centre for Gender and Violence Research, University of Bristol
A decade-old scandal involving the grooming, trafficking and abuse of girls and children in England has gained renewed attention following criticism from tech billionaire Elon Musk.

In a series of recent posts on X, Musk accused the UK prime minister, Keir Starmer, of failing to address these crimes during his tenure as the country’s top prosecutor, labelling him “complicit in the rape of Britain”. Musk also accused the safeguarding minister, Jess…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
