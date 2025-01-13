Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burning waste is a dirty way to generate power – but it’s the least bad alternative to England’s broken recycling system

By Edward Randviir, Senior Lecturer in Green Chemistry, Manchester Metropolitan University
Burning waste to generate heat and electricity was deemed the UK’s “dirtiest form of power” in a BBC investigation in October 2024, after the country’s last coal plant closed the month before.

The energy from waste sector has more drawbacks than just its contribution to climate change. Its incinerators are often built in deprived areas, where they emit harmful pollution. There are also allegations…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Drug consumption facilities: they’ve been around since 1986 and now Scotland has one – but do they work?
~ I research child sexual abuse. We need action to help victims – not another inquiry
~ We’re getting closer to having practical quantum computers – here’s what they will be used for
~ Car dealers took secret fees for recommending finance – and consumers could be owed billions
~ Donald Trump’s sentencing in hush money trial is no win for the rule of law
~ How lynx and wolf reintroductions to Britain could be shaped by preconceptions and psychology
~ Children with traumatic experiences have a higher risk of obesity – but this can be turned around
~ 9 out of 10 Australian sports bettors are men. Here’s why that might change
~ A new study has found fluoride is linked to lower IQ in children. Here’s why you shouldn’t worry
~ A deadly brain-eating amoeba lurks in freshwater swimming holes – here’s what you need to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter