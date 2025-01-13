Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How lynx and wolf reintroductions to Britain could be shaped by preconceptions and psychology

By Jonny Hanson, Environmental Social Scientist, Queen's University Belfast
Four lynx were recently and illegally released into the Scottish highlands in two separate incidents. The news prompted searchers to comb the Cairngorms region, the UK’s biggest national park. People were warned not to approach the animals if they encountered them.

The astonishing recovery of lynx, wolf and bear populations across Europe over the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
